May Edochie: I will not be cajoled to accept polygamy

May Yul Edochie may make some “life-changing decisions” very soon due to Yul Edochie’s second marriage to Judy Austin.

May, in a lengthy post on her Instagram page on Saturday, said she will never accept the practice of polygamy.

According to her, polygamy does not align with her faith and family values and she will not be cajoled into accepting the practice.

She, however, thanked her fans for their support.

Read the full statement issued by May below:

The ability to accept or tolerate challenges and problems in life is a virtue, and should not be misconstrued. There is no point making an already bad situation worse, hence the need to remain calm is crucial.

I understand that we all have our weaknesses and limitations as humans, and I personally believe everyone deserves an opportunity to make things right when they stray… Forgiveness is devine.

Beyond all the unnecessary facades, Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it. It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone who chooses it. Some religions|traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it. However, I am ABSOLUTELY certain that I will not be NUMBERED as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values.

God blessed me with a happy, peaceful, and lovely family in a beautiful and JOINTLY built “mansion” that started from little or nothing…humble beginnings. What more could I have been asking for? I had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding my marriage.

Life is made up of an infinite amount of choices. Most decisions might be tough to make, but whenever we confront our options with courage and confidence, we should equally be open to the paths of our own design. I believe that we are solely responsible for our choices, and we have to accept the consequences of every deed, word, and thought that comes with it in our lifetime.

We should understand that taking life-changing decisions hastily is not the best. God in His infinite mercy fixes things in His own time, He will definitely answer all our prayers.

Thank you all for your continuous prayers, love and support. May God bless you abundantly 🙏.

It’s still my birth month 🙂

#queenmayyuledochie