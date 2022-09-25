May Edochie: I can’t leave my mansion for another woman

May Yul Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie has finally reacted to her husband’s decision to take a second wife.

This is coming just days after the duo was seen celebrating her birthday in an event.

Yul Edochie announced on the birthday event ground that he was there to support his wife and that gave netizens the idea that the duo had settled their scores.

But it seems May had not allowed the sleeping dog lie as she insists that polygamy is against her faith and values.

In an instagram post, she said she will not leave her home as she built with the husband with whom she started in an humble way.

According to her: “The ability to accept or tolerate challenges and problems in life is a virtue, and should not be misconstrued. There is no point making an already bad situation worse, hence the need to remain calm is crucial.

“I understand that we all have our weaknesses and limitations as humans, and I personally believe everyone deserves an opportunity to make things right when they stray… Forgiveness is devine.

“Beyond all the unnecessary facades, Polygamy is a life choice and no one should be compelled to accept it. It is something I think all parties involved should embrace willingly, and it’s okay for anyone who chooses it. Some religions|traditions allow polygamy and I have nothing against it.

“However, I am ABSOLUTELY certain that I will not be NUMBERED as a wife or be cajoled to accept a practice that does not align with my faith and family values.

“God blessed me with a happy, peaceful, and lovely family in a beautiful and JOINTLY built “mansion” that started from little or nothing…humble beginnings. What more could I have been asking for? I had a stable and loving home prior to the unprecedented events regarding my marriage.

“Life is made up of an infinite amount of choices. Most decisions might be tough to make, but whenever we confront our options with courage and confidence, we should equally be open to the paths of our own design. I believe that we are solely responsible for our choices, and we have to accept the consequences of every deed, word, and thought that comes with it in our lifetime.

“We should understand that taking life changing decisions hastily is not the best. God in His infinite mercy fixes things in His own time, He will definitely answer all our prayers.

“Thank you all for your continuous prayers, love and support. May God bless you abundantly 🙏.

“It’s still my birth month 🙂