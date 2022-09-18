Eldee: Twitter toxic place full of angry people

Lanre Dabiri, aka Eldee, has stated that Twitter is filled with angry people, who are looking for ways to ruin people’s day.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He made this known on his Twitter handle on Sunday, stating it as the reason he doesn’t use the app so often.

He said, “Why don’t I hang out as much on Twitter? It’s toxic out here. This place is full of angry people looking for someone’s day to ruin.”