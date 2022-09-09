Falz: I’ll never vote for anyone part of rotten system

Popular rapper, songwriter and actor, Folarin Falana aka Falz, has said that he will not reveal the candidate he is supporting ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

The artiste stated clearly that he would not vote for a candidate that has been part of this rotten system.

In an interview on Arise TV, the 31-year-old called on Nigerians to vote based on the candidate’s track records.

Falz said that the focus should not be on choosing political parties.

According to him: ”Anyone who is coming from this same system that has brought rot knows that I will not vote for them.”

He also said that political parties have no form of ideologies and even the presidential flag bearers may be clueless on the ideologies of their parties.