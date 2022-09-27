Foluke Daramola: Why I stick with Bola Tinubu, my husband roots for Peter Obi

Actress Foluke Daramola has publicly reacted to the ongoing political drama ensuing between herself and her husband, Kayode Salako due to their difference in choices of presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections.

While the mother of two is drumming support for her godfather and All Party Congress, APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; her husband, Kayode Salako who is the chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos, is unashamedly campaigning for his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The busty actress has now addressed the stance in a press statement posted on her Instagram page moments ago. Vowing to stick with Tinubu till the end, Foluke Daramola declared that her husband’s role with the Labour party will not affect her assignment with Tinubu.

This declaration is coming after her recent appointment as the Assistant Director for the media department of the Performing Arts Directorate of the APC’s presidential council.

Daramola said: “Those who know my husband know he eats and breathes Labour Party. He joined Labour as a citizen who had a different ideology and wants to be part of a different structure. He never knew he will become the Chairman but in the long run, people in his party saw his passion, dedication and commitment and they decided to make him the Chairman in Lagos.”

When asked why she did not join the Labour Party, Daramola said: “One of the attributes of my husband is that he is not autocratic. He respects my decision and my opinion. As I said, he had a different ideology to mine and yet he respects my decision to follow my belief in the APC structure.”

On her new role with the APC government, Daramola said it was a reward for good work.

The actress noted that the reward for good work is more work, noting that she has been in politics for a long time.

Daramola said: “Maybe you do not know that I have been in politics for long, In fact, I met my husband through activism and I have also been a member of APC for a long time. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a father to me, he signed the certificate of my first marriage, his wife Oluremi was the mother of the day on my engagement while Femi Pedro was the chairman of the day. I have a rich history with Asiwaju, so this is not just a normal assignment for me, it is a serious assignment given to me by my father, so I tell you, my husband won’t have a problem with me working for my father.”

The actress further rejected claims that she and her husband may collide to work in favour of either Labour or APC.

Daramola said: “We are people of integrity. My husband will not come to share sensitive information about his party with me and I will not do the same. There is still a long way to go in life and our reputation is very important to us.”