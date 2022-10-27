Forbes: Kanye West no longer a billionaire

Popular American rapper Kanye West also known as Ye has been stripped off his billionaire status.

Ye recently lost his billionaire status after being dropped by Adidas over series of antisemitic comments.

The news hit the public domain following Forbes publication on October 25 which reported that the rap star is no yonger a billionaire as he has lost his spot on the list due to termination of deal by the foremost German athletic wear company.

Earlier this month, Adidas stated its collaboration with Ye was ‘under review’ after he claimed on an episode of ‘Drink Champs’ podcast which has now been removed that, “the thing about it being Adidas is, like, I can literally say antisemitic shit and they can’t drop me. I can antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

According to Forbes, the rapper-cum-fashion entrepreneur multi-year partnership with Adidas was valued at $1.5 billion and without it, he now longer has a place on their list as he’s now reportedly worth just $400 million.

Albeit, Ye may possibly contest Forbes‘ valuation of his net worth like he did in the past when the outlet put his net worth at $1billion he was first named on their list in 2020.

The controversial rapper fired back claiming it’s was

“$3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Other brands who’ve ceased working with Ye over his antisemitic comments include Balenciaga, production company MRC and Creative Artists Agency.

Gap is also removing Yeezy products from shelves and production, and closed the rapper’s Yeezy Gap online store.