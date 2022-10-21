Former Senate president,David Mark loses son

The first son of former Senate President David Mark, Jonathan Tunde Mark, has passed on.

It was gathered that Tunde, 51, reportedly died in the United Kingdom after a protracted battle with an unknown ailment.

An aide of the former Senate confirmed the development to our correspondent on Friday morning.

Sympathisers have thronged the GRA Otukpo residence of the Okpokpowulu K’Idoma to condole the family over the unfortunate incident.

The late Tunde was born on the 13th of October 1971 in Otukpo.

He attended Yaba Military School which is located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate. Later he proceeded to Fernden Prep School, Haslemere, Surrey, the UK where he attended Secondary school.

Tunde is a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was married with a daughter.