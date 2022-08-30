Funke Akindele: Why I fell under anointing in church

Nollywood actress and Deputy Governorship candidate of Lagos State under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele, has explained the viral video of herself going into trance in a celestial church.

The actress took to her Instagram page to shed more light on the occasion that led to the viral video.

She wrote: “You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” Psalm 16:11.

“The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) SBJ Oshoffa Memorial Cathedral joined me in thanksgiving of my 45th birthday celebration on Sunday 28th August, 2022. I worshipped with the congregation and I can’t quantify the joy I felt worshipping in the Celestial Church of Christ where I am not a stranger.

“From there, I joined congregants at the Celestial Church of Christ, Wonderland Cathedral, Jesus Palace, Alaguntan, Iyana Ipaja to celebrate the 2022 edition of the Annual Prophet & Prophetess Anniversary and commit the new year into the hands of the Almighty.

“I am humbled by the devotion of the body of Christ in Alimosho LGA and draw from their example of stewardship and unwavering faith as I tackle my biggest undertaking yet.

“My spirit was lifted and I enjoyed every bit of both services. #funkeakindele”