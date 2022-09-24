Funmi Iyanda: Why I don’t worship men

Women who are in the habit of ‘worshipping’ their boyfriends or husbands at random may need to borrow a leaf from media personality, Funmi Iyanda, who has revealed why she cannot worship any man for whatever reason.

The multiple award-winning entrepreneur and Film/TV producer, said having grown up with her male siblings, she doesn’t outsource her responsibilities to the opposite sex.

Iyanda believes that a woman should work hard enough to be financially independent of any man.

She made this assertion , while speaking in an interview with PlusTV Africa during the week. According to her, she doesn’t want a situation where any man would carry her as a burden on his head.

“My relationship with men is very interesting. I don’t worship men because I grew up with them. I don’t want any man to carry me as a burden on his head. I want to work with him, I am interested in him as a person. If I am with you, I am with you for who you are and not what you can do for me. If you can do so, that’s nice. But it doesn’t bother me because if I don’t do it somebody else will do it. There is no scarcity in the universe. The world is full of abundance. That’s why I don’t worry and cannot worship any man,” Iyanda stated.

Speaking further, the founder of the Change-A-Life Foundation Nigeria, also said that she does not believe in mentorship. She however admitted having the late fashion designer, Oluremi Osholake, better known as Remi Lagos in the past as a mentor because she had a great presence in her life following the death of her mother.