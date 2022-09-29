‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at 59

The famous American rapper, Artis Leon Ivey Jr., known as Coolio, is dead.

He was 59.

The Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor is best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise.

The rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed that Coolio died around 1 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nigerian time.

According to a BBC report, Coolio was discovered unresponsive on a bathroom floor. First responders pronounced him dead on their arrival.

Meanwhile, the police have investigated his death, though foul play is not suspected.

Posey stated he appeared to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Coolio recorded his first single in 1987, titled ‘Whatcha Gonna Do?’.

He also recorded ‘What Makes You Dance (Force Groove)’ with Nu-Skool in 1988.

Coolio made connections in the L.A. rap scene in 1991, joining the group WC and the Maad Circle, led by rapper WC.

In 1994, Coolio signed to Tommy Boy Records and released his debut solo album ‘It Takes a Thief’.

In 1995, Coolio released ‘Gangsta’s Paradise, featuring R&B singer L.V., for the film Dangerous Minds.

The song was recorded for the 1995 film “Dangerous Minds,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

It became one of the most successful rap songs ever, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks.

It was the No. 1 single of 1995 in the United States for all genres. It was a global hit topping the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand charts.

‘Gangsta’s Paradise ‘was the second-best-selling single of 1995 in the U.K.

The song created controversy when Coolio claimed that comedy musician ‘Weird Al Yankovic had not asked permission to make his parody of ‘Gangsta’s Paradise, titled ‘Amish Paradise.

At the 1996 Grammy Awards, the song won Coolio a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

The song rides on the chorus and music of ‘Pastime Paradise’ by Stevie Wonder, which was recorded nearly 20 years earlier.

After the success of “Gangsta’s Paradise” in the mid-’90s, Coolio continued to grow in fame.

He recorded ‘Aw, Here It Goes!’ for the opening sequence of Nickelodeon’s ‘Kenan & Kel’, which he also appeared in.

His third album, ‘My Soul’, was released in 1997 and contained ‘C U When U Get There, which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album was certified gold but didn’t have the same effect as his first two records and thus became his last record with Tommy Boy.

Coolio released five more studio albums; ‘Coolio.com’, ‘El Cool Magnifico’, ‘The Return of the Gangsta’, ‘Steal Hear’ and 2009’s ‘From the Bottom 2 the Top’.

A talented actor, Coolio also appeared in dozens of films and TV shows throughout his career.

In 1995, he played himself on ‘Martin’ (1995).

His other acting credits include ‘Dangerous Minds’, ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996), ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997), ‘The Nanny’ (1998), ‘Tyrone’ (1999), ‘Midnight Mass’ (1999), ‘Charmed’ (2002), ‘Starving’ (2009), ‘Futurama’ (2001, 2010) and ‘Gravity Falls’ (2012).

According to his IMDb page, Coolio had three movies in the works: ‘Bobcat Moretti,’ ‘It Wants Blood 2’ and a TV movie ‘Vegas High’.