Harrysong: People misinterpreted my expressions about Soso Soberekon

Reggae Blues singer Harrysong has claimed his comments about Soso Soberekon and a few other person were misconstrued.

Last week, the pop singer alleged in a chat with Nedu and others on ‘Frankly Speaking’ that the music executive who many presumed was his friend was actually an enemy.

The 41-year-old rhythm and blues singer claimed Soso made attempt on his life in Port-Harcourt.

On arrival at the Lagos International Airport Tuesday, Harrysong was arrested over a petition by Soberekon bordering on allegation of assassination levelled against him.

However, in a video which surfaced after Mr Songz arrest, while at the premises of the station after settlement with the music executive, he claimed his expressions were simply taken out of line.

“In the interviews, there were a lot of expressions that were said and people took it in different ways about Soso, Skiibii and even KCee, you know.

“In all, I have a way of expressing my feelings to my people. So but, as it stands now, we’re good,” he said.