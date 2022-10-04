Harrysong: Soso Soberekon tried to kill me

Singer Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has accused music executive, Soso Soberekon, of hiring assassins against him.

Okiri made this allegation during an interview on the Frankly Speaking podcast partly hosted by comedian, Nedu.

In the episode, the Reggae Blues crooner lamented the issue of fake friendships in the Nigerian entertainment scene. According to him, most people seen as his friends are “real enemies” looking for his downfall.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“90% of all the friendships are fake. There are people I’ve been working with for years. If you call their names you go say na Harry guy be this. Dem no be my guy,” he said in the episode aired via YouTube on Monday.

He added, “As a matter of fact, those are my real enemies. If you see Soso now, you’ll say Soso is my friend. Soso is not my friend, Soso is my enemy. He sent people to come and kill me in Port Harcort, no jokes. Ask my team, ask everyone.”

When asked if he had proof of the allegations, Harrysong said, “I have evidence, I have videos, I have pictures.

“This is no joke. You’ll say he is my friend, he’s not my friend. He wants to kill me.”