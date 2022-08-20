Ian Wordi: Nigeria’s movie industry is more well-paid than Ghana

Ghanaian actor Ian Wordi has given a reason for his scarcity on the Ghanaian movie scene on Showbiz 360. He reveals his focus is geared towards the Nigerian movie industry as that landscape is more profitable and diverse.

Ian explains the the introduction of different movie outlets in Nigeria has broadened their landscape to create more opportunities for actors like himself.

“I’m working more in Nigeria now because that’s where the industry is now. You know in Ghana, we don’t sell CDs anymore, so we are not doing as good as we used to be. Nigeria is more diversifying. There’s Netflix, Show Max and all of that. So it’s a more lucrative place to work now. It pays more.”

Ian Wordi, who started as a model, made a swift transition onto the screens six years ago. He speaks about the transition, “From modelling than someway branch into acting. But I also knew I will do acting at some point. You know how I went for a couple of auditions, they picked me, and I was like, yes, I could do this and make money out of it.”

Ian is currently in Ghana shooting for Shirley Frimpong’s Dede.