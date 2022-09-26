Iheme Nancy vows to support ailing Halima Abubakar

Actress Iheme Nancy has offered support for her ailing colleague Halima Abubakar against her alleged tormentor.

Halima’s family shared a video of her lying helplessly and sick with a pot of incense burning close to her bed.

Halima’s sister, who also claimed to be her manager via post on her insta story, threatened a lawsuit against the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, who she alleged got engaged to the embattled actress.

She promised the family would stand united and fight against Suleman.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nancy shared Halima’s photo while promising to offer her help.

The film maker also questioned why Suleman is always the one in the midst of sexual scandals.

Nancy also called on their colleagues to join in her fight and not wait till misfortune befalls her and they start posting her pictures on their social media pages.

She wrote: “She has been saying her truth since. Nobody is perfect we all know that, but my question? Why is it same person in the midst of sexual scandal all the time why can’t we stop being gullible followers?

“The allegations on this same pastor is too much, ARE you the only Pastor??? Please let’s help save halimabubakar, don’t come for me because I will give it to you back….. don’t come here to defend any apostle.

“If any thing happens to her by chance her pictures will start flying up and down….. (friends and colleagues) don’t be afraid, because I am with you, do not be dismayed, for I am your God.

“I will strengthen you and help you…, I will uphold you with my righteous hand…(Isaiah 41:10)….. Pray for Halima.”