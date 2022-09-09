Iyanya: I wasn’t prepared for fame

Singer Iyanya has said that he took a long break from the music scene because he attained fame earlier than he envisioned.

The singer, whose new single Like is enjoying massive success, said he always knew he would be famous right from childhood but he never knew it would come fast.

Iyanya said this in a recent Podcast on YouTube.

“I always said to my friends when I was kid that I was going to be famous but I didn’t know it was going to be like major famous so when all that happened I can admit that I wasn’t prepared for it. It took me by surprise. Just like a young boy from Calabar who took part in a competition and before you know it the whole world knows you, presidents know you and it’s a lot to take in,” he said.

Continuing, Iyanya said, “So, I had to go through the process of losing my family, doing music at the same time, it’s a lot that happened and at some point I felt like I lost my mind completely

Life goes on regardless of what you are going through, life has to go on. It’s like the day I was told my mom died, I was backstage about to perform. The promoter came to me and told me I’m going in in the next 15 minutes and within 15minutes, I got a call that my mom is dead. The guy was like for real just go but I insisted that I would perform and the people there didn’t know I just lost my mom.”

Iyanya’s comeback single ‘Like’, which features Davido and Kizz Daniel, has gulped over 5 million views on YouTube since its release less than two months ago.