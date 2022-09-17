DJ Jimmy Jatt opens up on undergoing kidney transplant

Veteran Nigerian disc jockey, Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, professionally referred to by his stage name, DJ Jimmy Jatt, has opened up about being diagnosed with kidney disease and undergoing a transplant.

The entertainer recalled his months-long battle with kidney disease in a documentary shared via his Instagram page on Friday.

Jimmy Jatt said after he was diagnosed with the disease, he was placed on dialysis.

He also revealed that he had a kidney transplant at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre (ZMKC), Abuja.

The 55-year-old added that the kidney transplant, which took place about six months ago, was successful.

The DJ said the experience has made him appreciate life better and the fact that no one is promised tomorrow.

He also thanked the hospital management, as well as those who stood by him during his battle with the ailment.

“My father used the difference between cars and humans to teach me a lesson in humility. If you broke cars down, you would find a difference in horsepower, number of plugs and exhausts, gear systems, etc, but dissecting any two humans would reveal the same 206 bones, 1 heart, 2 kidneys, 1 skull..etc”, he wrote.

“So pomposity makes no sense and that has been my creed all my life. We are all the same. But this experience has reinforced the fact that we all also do share the frailty of life in common. No one is promised tomorrow.

“A very successful kidney transplant (exactly 6 months today) has further deepened my appreciation for life’s most important things & gratitude to God.

“I cannot imagine pulling through this without my angels. My wife, my daughters, I love you beyond any words say. And to my siblings, where do I begin to thank you.

“My friends for an amazing support system. To anyone battling kidney disease, this is not the end and to all donors & caregivers. Keep staying God sent.”