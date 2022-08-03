John Boyega wants fresh filming ideas for his career

In a recent interview with media, John Boyega has dispelled those claims, asserting that he is not interested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as of now.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to do nuanced things…I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top ‘Iron Man’ in that universe.”

Boyega’s agent, Femi Oguns, told the media that Boyega has always wanted “to disrupt the industry and also to make history” as an actor. He continued, “For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He aspires to be the box’s outline.

Boyega has deliberately shunned roles like drug dealers and slaves in order to “disrupt” the system for Black actors. “For John, it’s all about accountability,” Oguns continued. He rejects the idea of being categorized by archetypal roles.

Boyega’s performance as Finn in three “Star Wars” films would make joining Marvel his second Disney-backed series; however, the actor is now concentrating on independent films. Breaking, Boyega’s Sundance thriller, premieres on August 26, additionally, he co-stars with Viola Davis in Sony Pictures’ upcoming military epic “The Woman King,” which hits cinemas on September 16.