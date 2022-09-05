Kanye West and John Legend had been companions for quite a while, notwithstanding, it appears to be that there is a colossal separation from one another, and John Legends eliminated any confusion and referenced that it was a direct result of an issue with Kanye’s nomination for the administration of the United States.

In an interview, John Legend was talked about numerous things, boneheads and rulers, as the tune goes. Also, an issue that happened to fairly consideration was his relationship with Ye, which it had decayed.

As indicated by Legend, they have become estranged on account of more than governmental issues.

It all began when Kanye West upheld Donald Trump, and furthermore ran for president himself, making it an ‘are you with me or against me’ circumstance with his circuit and connections that went past governmental issues, connections that he’d developed over time.

Legend explains “I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t only be determined by whom they voted for. But I do believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously, that will affect your friendships.”

He explained in “I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters.”

He didn’t say Kanye’s name straightforwardly yet it was quite simple to sort out whom he was alluding to since just after that he talked about Kanye straightforwardly.