Joke Silva debunks rumoured death of Olu Jacobs

Veteran actress Joke Silva has clarified her husband Olu Jacobs is alive and threatened to take legal action against those spreading his rumoured death.

She made this announcement via her instastory, admonishing those spreading her rumoured husband’s death to desist.

In June 2020, it was rumored that Olu Jacob died until actress Lala Akindoju debunked it, claiming nothing was wrong with him

The public service announcement by Joke Silva reads: “Good day everyone, trust all is going well. The Jacobs clan would love to inform you that Papa (Olu Jacobs MFR) is alive and well

“Enjoying himself as always in the comfort of his home and loved ones. To all those who have decided to ignore our last warning regarding fake news, kindly prepare for legal action.”

Sometimes in November 2021, the veteran actress disclosed that her husband has dementia, which has been hard on her and the family.