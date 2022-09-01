Kannywood actress: Most Nigerian ladies have nude videos on their phones

In an interview with BBC Hausa, a famous Kannywood actress and singer, Safiya Yusuf, popularly called Safara’u, has revealed shocking statistics about Nigerian women.

The Kannywood star whose leaked nude videos led to her suspension in 2020 said 70 per cent of Nigerian ladies also keep pornographic videos on their phones.

She said: “About 70 per cent of ladies nowadays have nude videos on their phones. It is done for fun, not on social media, and many ladies do that. I can’t specifically say the person who released the video, but all I know is that it must be among my friends and associates who took my phone because I used to give them my phone.”

She made the remarks while revealing why she shot and stored nude videos of herself on her smartphone.

The talented actress also said her friends invaded her privacy by leaking her nudes, which affected her thriving career at the time.

Safara’u, a popular character in the Arewa 24 Hausa film series, Kwana Casa’in, meaning 90 days, said she stayed indoors for three months for fear of stigmatisation.

She also said she felt devastated and lonely when her nude video surfaced on the internet.

” One of my producers and director, Hassan Giggs, called me one day and said, Safara’u, why did you do that? I asked him what is he talking about. He then told me that my nude video was all over the internet. He then sends it to me.

” When I saw the video, I eventually collapsed immediately. I couldn’t believe it. It happened. I do record myself naked and save it on my phone. Many girls do that.

The actress added that she almost deactivated her social media accounts over the number of insults she got from people. Still, her parents and relatives advised her to take it as destiny.

She added that she has never faced any challenges with her parents, as they permitted her before joining the film and music industry.

She, however, said she would return to Kannywood soon.

The actress has also said she is aiming to become like top Nigerian singer Davido.

“I do sing, and I am working hard to make waves in music, that is, to make my name a prominent brand just like Davido.

Although she was born in Kano, she had her secondary education in Ibadan, Oyo State.