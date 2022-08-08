Kanye West declares Pete Davidson ‘dead’

American rapper and business mogul, Kanye West, has resumed his online attacks against former Saturday Night Life comedian, Pete Davidson.

Davidson had recently ended a much-publicised romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian, who is also Kanye’s ex-wife.

During the nine months Pete and Kim’s relationship lasted, the rapper had constantly trolled the comedian with scathing posts on social media.

In a music collaboration with The Game, titled Eazy, Ye threatened to beat Davidson up.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he rapped.

The track’s video also featured West burying a cartoon figure of Pete Davidson alive.

In a post shared via the rapper’s Instagram page on Monday, the father of four had declared Pete (whom he refers to as Skete) dead.

“Skete Davidson. Dead at age 28,” the picture read.

After seven years of marriage and four children with Kanye, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Months after the filing, Kim and Pete’s romance went public. They, however, recently broke up due to distance and demands of their schedules.

While Kanye dated other women after the divorce, he made several public appeals to Kim to take him back and restore their family.