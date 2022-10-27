Kanye West: I lost $2 billion in one day but …

One of the highest-decorated hip-hop acts Kanye West also known as Ye has affirmed reports of losing his billionaire status following his revelation that he just lost $2 billion in one day.

After being repeatedly criticised over ‘hate speech’ against the Jewish and Black Lives Matter movement, Ye has decided to dole out ‘Love speech’ to all.

His anti-semitism in recent has indeed cost him a huge fortune as he was announced by Forbes to have dropped off their billionaire list.

This, according to Forbes, happened after his lucrative deal with Adidas got terminated on Tuesday because of his Anti-Semitic comments in recent times.

Ye whose net worth was valued at $1.5 billion when calculated off of a multiple of annual earnings, is currently reported to be worth $400 million without the German athletic wear company.

Confirming the reports, the rapper-cum-fashion entrepreneur informed one ‘Ari Emmanuel’ that though he indeed lost $2billion in one day, yet didn’t die.

Ye emphasised that his post was that of ‘love speech’ while reassuring ‘Ari Emmanuel’ of his and God’s love.

The Yeezy boss wrote: “ARI EMMANUEL I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I’M STILL ALIVE. THIS IS LOVE SPEECH. I STILL LOVE YOU. GOD STILL LOVES YOU. THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM. THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM.”