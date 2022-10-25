Popular rapper Kanye West also known as Ye has revealed the biggest task he’s now saddled with as a result of his billionaire status.

The Yezzy boss speaking on ‘Lost Assets’ while addressing the importance of being ‘hands on with your finances’ said he though becoming a billionaire would keep him from having to work any further.

But stated he has since realised his job has even now increased because he has to ensure that his wealth is preserved; kept away from thieves.

He also revealed being a billionaire makes him prone to prey who all out to plunge his wealth noting he has lost hundreds of millions of dollars to such people because he wasn’t paying attention at some point.

The father of four said: “I look at every single bill I pay. And I only pay bills on Friday. And I look at everyone, one by one by one.

“I was thinking getting to be a billionaire will keep me from having to do work. Now one of my biggest jobs is keeping my money.

“Because there are lots of people that’s on a full time job to take my money. And I’ve literally lost hundreds of millions of dollars by not looking close enough.”