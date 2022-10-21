Kanye West has apologized to those who were offended by his recent round of anti-Semitic remarks.
When West appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored program, the host criticized him for making offensive remarks about the Jewish community.
The rapper’s tweet which spurred the suspension of his twitter account reads, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’ll go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I can’t actually be anti-semitic because black people are Jewish also. You people gave toyed with me and gave tried to blackball whoever opposes your agenda.”
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Lagos government probes nurses over footage of Rico Swavey’s last moments
- Jane Mena: Heart break pain never lasts
- James Brown apologises to dad over leaked sex tape
- Kevin Hart mourns father’s passing in heartfelt tribute
- Davido: I’ll go to jail for Chioma
- Akon: Money brings more problems than comfort
- Oxlade: Wizkid told me not to copy him
- Auctioneers unveil Microsoft co-founder’s $1 billion art collection
- Alexx Ekubo: What I’ll do if I find someone who loves me again
- Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million damages to Sandy Hook school shooting victims
Later, Kanye stated that the tweet was intended to refer to Defcon 3. Defense readiness condition (Defcon) is a five-level readiness alert system used by the US military, with level one being the greatest degree of preparedness. Increase in force preparedness over typical readiness is referred to as Defcon level 3.
When asked if he regretted tweeting “death con 3,” West initially defended his remarks during the interview Kanye responding, “No… absolutely not.”
However, based on the promo footage, the American rapper later admitted that he had offended people and created misunderstanding.
“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon [comment], the confusion that I caused,” he said.
“I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.
“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now.’ And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Soso Soberekon: Harrysong is my brother
- Harrysong: People misinterpreted my expressions about Soso Soberekon
- BBNaija star Rico Swavey passes on after fatal crash
- Soso Soberekon: No plan to send Harrysong to prison
- BBNaija winner Phyna alleges death threats
- Laide Bakare urges Nigerian government to scrap Covid-19 test payment for travellers
- Chidi Mokeme: Atiku Abubakar’s deleted tweet on Deborah Samuel’s death pains me
- Police: Why Nigerian singer Harrysong was arrested
- Chacha Eke: I never imagined I’d ever deal with mental health issue
- Nigerian actress: Don’t tell me if you catch my husband cheating