Kanye West has apologized to those who were offended by his recent round of anti-Semitic remarks.

When West appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored program, the host criticized him for making offensive remarks about the Jewish community.

The rapper’s tweet which spurred the suspension of his twitter account reads, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’ll go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I can’t actually be anti-semitic because black people are Jewish also. You people gave toyed with me and gave tried to blackball whoever opposes your agenda.”

Later, Kanye stated that the tweet was intended to refer to Defcon 3. Defense readiness condition (Defcon) is a five-level readiness alert system used by the US military, with level one being the greatest degree of preparedness. Increase in force preparedness over typical readiness is referred to as Defcon level 3.

When asked if he regretted tweeting “death con 3,” West initially defended his remarks during the interview Kanye responding, “No… absolutely not.”

However, based on the promo footage, the American rapper later admitted that he had offended people and created misunderstanding.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon [comment], the confusion that I caused,” he said.

“I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.

“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now.’ And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”