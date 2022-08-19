Kiddwaya: I’m richer than Burna Boy, Wizkid

Former BBNaija “Lockdown” housemate Terseer Kiddwaya aka Kidd has claimed he’s richer than Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Kidd made this claim during an Instagram Live session while responding to trolls who kept comparing him to the global superstars in terms of wealth.

According to the billionaire’s son, though his ‘money is very long’, he prefers to live humbly.

The reality star noted if he had ‘spoilt’ his trolls he would do so in a manner that they’d be left to wonder what really was his source of income.

“I have more money than Burna and Wizkid. So stop saying all these….Oh it’s Kidd this, Kidd that.

“Look guys, my money is fucking long, bro. I just don’t show it…..I don’t show it. So just chill.

“If I wanna flex with you guys, I’ll flex with you guys. You guys will be like, ‘A ha! What’s Kidd doing?”

He added: “Let me be my normal way. Money in me is not …. and that’s why we’re just chilling. So don’t hold that blab blah blah! You understand? Calm down!

“Money is different over here. Just dey watch your programme for that side.”