Kisa Gbekle: What I can’t stand in a man

Controversial Ghanaian actress, movie producer and YouTuber, Kisa Gbekle, doesn’t take prisoners when it comes to airing her opinions or revealing some intimate stuff about herself.

In a recent chat, the curvaceous actress revealed the kind of men she cannot date or stand as far as romantic relationships are concerned.

“What I can’t stand in a man is irresponsibility; being unpresentable and bad odour. Some men smell really bad. Not everyone can deal with a man that smells bad,” she said.

Contrary to several reports that the actress is only interested in wealthy men, she said she would rather date for love than for any other reason.

Hear her: “I believe so much in love. Even if the man is not good in bed or has no money, and I love him, I will stay with him. If you know how to do it better than your man you can teach him. Sex is not everything in a woman’s life, love is the most important thing.”

Kisa also dispelled rumours that she went for surgery to make her body attractive to wealthy men, declaring that her reason for undergoing surgery is because she wanted to gain her old body since she found her body after birth very displeasing.