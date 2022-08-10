Kizz Daniel apologises Tanzanians, announces free show

Singer, Kizz Daniel, has apologized for failing to perform at a show in Tanzania on Sunday.

Daniel, who was arrested in Dar es Salaam over the incident on Monday, however, narrated his side of the story.

Recall police had arrested him over the incident while the show promoter, Stephen Uwa, had said he paid $60,000 to the music star and pleaded with him for over five hours to no avail.

🙏🏿 Kizz Daniel apologizes to Tanzanians, and explains what transpired (1) pic.twitter.com/73sRLgqXuh — 🐿♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 9, 2022

“He only said the airline didn’t bring his bag. That is why he could not perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything,” he said.

“I bought him different clothes but he said just because the airline didn’t bring one of his bags, he cannot perform without his gold on his neck,” Uwa had said.

However, in a press conference on Tuesday, the Buga crooner said he and the organisers had decided to make it up to the Tanzanian fans who had shown him so much love.

“The people were already going wild; the fans were going wild, which I know was out of love. So no disrespect to the fans… I was asked to stay back. ‘You can’t go’, ‘It’s not safe’. So I said ok. I sat down with the team, the organisers, the promoters; let’s come up with a way to make it up to the Tanzanian fans and we decided to do a makeup show for free. I even agreed to partner with them this time around.

“This Friday, a free show; I will be partnering with Straight Up Vibes to make that happen. I must apologize to the fans. None of this was intentional.”