Korra Obidi drags ex-hubby over daughter’s head injury

Belly dancer-cum-singer, Korra Obidi, has taken a swipe at her ex-hubby Justin Dean over their first daughter’s head injury.

In the first week of September, the mother of two expressed brokenness’ after her daughters were taken away from her to spend some days with their father.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Obidi concluded divorce wasn’t for the weak as she couldn’t particularly bear being seperyated from her six-month old for a week.

However, in a new video which captures her with the princesses, the US-based social media personality slammed Dean for Jean’s head injury which happened while they were with him.

She berated him for using their daughter to advertise hair bonnets without proper check of the items to ensure they didn’t have any sharp edges that could cause injury to the child’s head.

Obidi said: “Guys, we were turned away from school because June has a head injury. And they don’t take that one lightly here. So, June was turned away from school.

“God knows if it was me, under my care that this girl had a head injury. The one that is enough for them to turn her away from school, it would just cement all their, ‘Oh yeah! Naked mother neglecting her children.”

“Shey you see yourself? You see yourself now?! Next time please, befre you use my children to advertise bonnet, make sure you check them first.

“Don’t throw my child on the floor to have head injury just because you want to sell bonnet, Doctor!! Hisses…..”