Lizzy Anjorin: My husband has never cheated on me

Actress Lizzy Anjorin has vouched her husband Lateef Lawal, has never cheated since they got married.

The light-skinned actress made this known in a video she shared, stressing she can swear with everything that Lawal has been more than faithful.

Anjorin and Lawal tied the knot on July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony and welcomed their first child in America.

The mother of one during a live session on her Instagram page denied having crisis over her husband’s alleged infidelity.

According to Lizzy, her husband is a decent man to the core, strong-willed, stubborn with his character flaws.

She said her husband would never ridicule her by sleeping with other women, adding she can swear with everything that Lawal has never cheated on her since they got married.

“Lateef is a decent man to the core. He might have his own attitude, no one is perfect. Lawal is strong-willed and stubborn. But that he would ridicule me by sleeping around with other ladies is not possible. I can swear with everything that since we married, he has not cheated on me or slept with another woman,” she stressed.

This is not the first time the actress would defend her husband publicly.

She did that in 2020, when she dismissed claims that her husband, Lawal was polygamous.

“My husband doesn’t have the strength to keep two wives not to talk of six. Being a public figure, I should have to live by example as such be conscious, mindful and careful of what I do,” she had said.