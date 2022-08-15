People

Mr Macaroni: I’ll never vote for APC or PDP

August 15, 2022
Archibong Etokakpan
Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, on Saturday said that allegations of sex for roles should be investigated and appropriate sanctions meted on culprits.

Popular skit maker and activist, Mr Macaroni, has stated emphatically that he’d never vote for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Macaroni however didn’t mention the party or his choice of candidate in the forthcoming election.

He tweeted: “I have been saying it since October 2020 that I will never cast a vote for APC or PDP!!

“I can’t speak for others but I can speak for myself and that is final!!

Carpeting his critics(s) further, Mr Macaroni added: “Do with this information whatever you wish to do with it.”

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke, wife to divorce over 'irreconcilable disagreements'

Related Stories