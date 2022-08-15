Mr Macaroni: I’ll never vote for APC or PDP

Popular skit maker and activist, Mr Macaroni, has stated emphatically that he’d never vote for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Macaroni however didn’t mention the party or his choice of candidate in the forthcoming election.

He tweeted: “I have been saying it since October 2020 that I will never cast a vote for APC or PDP!!

“I can’t speak for others but I can speak for myself and that is final!!

Carpeting his critics(s) further, Mr Macaroni added: “Do with this information whatever you wish to do with it.”