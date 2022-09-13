Toke Makinwa: Every Nigerian deserves a place in heaven

On-Air personality Toke Makinwa has said every Nigerian deserves a place in heaven after a hard life on earth.

She argued being Nigerians should automatically guarantee Nigerians entrance into the ‘pearly gates’.

Makinwa noted after having to endure ‘hell’, the Nigeria citizens by all means deserve to inhabit the streets of GOLD, in heaven.

“Every Nigerian deserves to go to heaven cos they have tasted helI already, like just show up at the pearly gates and say I’m Nigerian because after this hell of a country you deserve the streets of GOLD,” she tweeted.