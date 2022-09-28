Mary Njoku: Money cheapest thing your boyfriend can give

Actress and Director General of ROK Studios, Mary Njoku, has identified money as the cheapest a rich boyfriend can give his partner.

She argued the only ladies who would be able to relate with her stance are those who aren’t pressed with how to secure their ‘rent’ or craving acquisition of the latest ‘iPhone’.

She wrote: “The cheapest thing your boyfriend can give to you is money. Only ladies who don’t think with their ‘rent’ and the latest ‘iphone’ will understand this.

“If you think I am wrong. Fine,” she added.