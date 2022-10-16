Mercy Eke denies dating popular Lagos car dealer

The winner of season four of Big Brother Naija show, Mercy Eke, has refuted being romantically linked with Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, a Lagos car dealer whose wife, Bimbo, died on Saturday.
IVD had been linked with a few ladies who allegedly contributed to his marital misfortune. The reality show star was fingered as one of the ladies who allegedly dated the auto dealer.
However, Eke has denied the claim and revealed that her relationship with IVD was strictly business.
She shared the receipt and videos of a luxury car she bought from him, which she had to return.
She stated, “My name has been tarnished for the longest time. This is the first and last time I’m going to address this. The reason I’m addressing this blatant lie is because of the late wife, Mrs Bimbo.
“These are evidence and receipts showing that I have nothing other than business transactions with IVD!!!”, she wrote.