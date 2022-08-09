Moet Abebe: Women’s happiness should never revolve around men

Radio and TV presenter Laura Monyeazo Abebe aka Moet Abebe has tipped women on how to experience real happiness.

She urged women to focus on themselves and never allow their happiness revolves around men.

She argued men ought to be the ones to chase after women and never the other way round.

Moet Abebe wrote: “Let Man be following you!!! You string them along!!! You make them invest in you!!!

“Let them be the ones to waste their time and not you… Let them chase you!!! You should be the one that is emotionally unavailable!!!

“You should be the one that takes time to answer their calls or respond to their messages…. on a real.. overdoing or being over caring..e no dey pay…”

She added: “Focus on you and your happiness mehn.. never let it revolve around Man becos na you the woman them go still blame when it all goes to shits.

“You may as well make it work out in your favour… (drops mic).