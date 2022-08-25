Moses Armstrong returns to movie set despite AGN ban

Actor Moses Armstrong has returned to movie set despite being suspended by the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

He was suspended after he was arrested in June for allegedly raping a minor and sent to prison.

He was accused to have allegedly committed the act with a 16-year-old girl about three years ago.

He was also charged with rape, intimidation, conspiracy, and supplying of drugs or instruments to procure abortion.

The alleged victim, who was said to have been schooling outside Nigeria, returned to the country months ago and petitioned the Governor’s wife on the rape allegation.

Amstrong, a former aide to Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, however, denied the allegations.

The AGN had said Armstrong will remain suspended pending when the police round up the investigation on the matter.

But in an apparent violation of the AGN’s directive, Armstrong took to his Facebook page to share photos of himself at a movie location.

According to the actor who was recently granted bail, the movie is titled ‘A Walk Away’, which features the likes of Okon Lagos.

He wrote: “My First Movie Set After My Incarceration. #BackStrongerBetterAndLouder…. #AWalkAway… The Movie. Director… John Henry Offixial.Producer…. #ImaobongUdoh”