Nick Cannon expecting new baby weeks after eighth child

American television host, actor and singer, Nick Cannon, is expecting his ninth child with Brittney Bell, the model, weeks after giving birthday to his eighth child.

Cannon disclosed this via a video shared on his Instagram page.

In the video, Cannon, Bell and their children posed for photos during a maternity shoot.

“Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine” #SonRISE,” he wrote.

The child is the third Bell will be having with Cannon.

The couple welcomed Golden in 2017 and Powerful in 2020.

Bell’s pregnancy is coming a few weeks after Cannon welcomed his eighth child with Breana Tiesi.

It also comes a few months after Cannon lost his son, Zen, to brain cancer.

Cannon welcomed Zen, who was his seventh child, with Alyssa Scott, the American model, on June 23, 2021.

The entertainer welcomed Zion and Zillion, his twin sons, with Abby De La Rosa, American disc jockey, on June 14, 2021.

Cannon and Mariah Carey, his ex-wife, gave birth to Monroe and Moroccan, another twin, about 11 years ago.