Nick Cannon ‘expecting’ twelfth child

American TV host Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his 12th child following pregnancy announcement by one of his baby mamas Alyssa Scott.
The singer on Wednesday took to her Instagram page to share the happy news.
Scott announced her third pregnancy on social media but did not reveal if Nick Cannon is the father.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar quits acting amidst health scare
- Obi Cubana advises youths on domestic violence
- Shatta Wale: Sarkodie should’ve have been bigger than Wizkid, but…
- Davido: I can leave my other children with Chioma
- Former Senate president,David Mark loses son
- Kanye West tenders apology for anti-semitic comment
- BBNaija star Rico Swavey laid to rest in Lagos
- George Floyd’s family threatens to sue Kanye West
- American rapper Kaalan Walker sentenced to life in prison for rape
- Family releases Rico Swavey’s burial arrangements
However, if he turns out to be the dad, this would be the 12th child for the 42-year-old masked singer’s host.
Scott posted a photo flaunting her baby bump in a blue dress with the caption “With you by my side…”
In the photo, she was seen carrying her four-year-old daughter Zeela, who she has from a previous relationship.
Alyssa and Nick welcomed a baby together, Zen in June 2021 and announced his arrival with an Instagram post which rea: “I will love you for eternity 6•23•21.”
Unfortunately in December 2021, the couple announced the tragic news of their son’s passing at five months due to brain cancer.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Daddy Freeze: Good divorce million times better than toxic marriage
- Kanye West is buying ‘free speech platform’ Parler
- BTS band members to do military service in South Korea
- Mercy Eke denies dating popular Lagos car dealer
- Harrysong recants on attempted murder allegation against Soso Soberekon
- Lagos government probes nurses over footage of Rico Swavey’s last moments
- Jane Mena: Heart break pain never lasts
- James Brown apologises to dad over leaked sex tape
- Kevin Hart mourns father’s passing in heartfelt tribute
- Davido: I’ll go to jail for Chioma