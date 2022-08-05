Nigerian actor: Internet scam victims as guilty as perpetrators

Movie star Fredrick Leonard aka Freddie has argued victims of internet fraud are as guilty as the perpetrators.

Freddie drew up this conclusion following a chat with a lady who’s been having a Whatsapp conversation with the actor’s impersonator.

Someone, impersonating the actor, has been chatting with the supposed lady via WhatsApp.

She decided to DM the movie star via his verified Instagram page to confirm if he’s the same person she’s been chatting with.

Freddie wondered know how the imposter got her number but she confessed she gave the scammer her phone number via Instagram.

Having chatted with the girl, ‘Film Lord’ concluded every scam victim always indulged their predators.

Sharing screenshots of the Whatsapp chats with the unidentified lady, the 46-year-old actor wrote: “I’m on Holidays So I have The time to Attend to Some nonsense.

“I have Always said that the The Victims of internet Scam by means of Impersonation are As Guilty as The Imposters.

“She was ALMOST Smart, but then chose to be Evasive and Wanted to play Reverse Psychology, not Knowing that I’m on my Period today.

According to him: “”Everyone that Got Scammed Indulged the Imposter!

“IF YOU GET SCAMMED (obviously because You Indulged) Do Not come to My Mail or Dm.

“Report to the Local Police/ Authority in Your Country, NOT ME. I AM NOT THE FBI. I’M A FILMMAKER.”