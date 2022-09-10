Nigerian actress: Why Christians must show off their wealth

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has urged Christians to show off their wealth so the world would know that all good things come from God.

She said, ”they (Christians) should show off the wealth God has blessed them with on social media.”

The popular actress, who took to her social media platforms to give advice, said that all good and beautiful things come from God alone, and as such ”the glory should be ascribed to Him.

”Enough of the narrative that Christians were poor and they should not live flamboyant lives.”

Elendu added that some young people think wealth comes from the devil and through ritual killings, thereby engaging in nefarious rituals just to get rich.

The actress frowned at the mentality of some people attributing pastors’ wealth to tithes and offerings.

She, however, said Christians need to correct that narrative by showing off what God has blessed them with as well so that everyone could see that “all good things come from God.

“Enough of the narrative that Christians should not live a flamboyant lifestyle, or enjoy the good things of life.

“Enough of the narrative that being a Christian means you should look poor and not enjoy your life.

” Enough of glorifying the devil, making the young ones feel that wealth comes from the devil, thereby engaging in nefarious rituals just to get rich.

“Enough of attributing every pastor’s wealth to tithes and offerings, Born Again Christians should show off on social media too.

” Let the world know that all good things come from God, Wealth is our heritage. Eccl 5 vs 19. you all rest Abeg! It is part of Evangelism,” she wrote.

Elendu is a Nigerian actress, singer, and entrepreneur, who could be described as one of the most consistent faces in the Nigerian movie industry from her debut in 2001 up until 2010.

In 2001, Elendu joined the Nigerian movie industry popularly known as Nollywood and acted in her first movie “Fear of the Unknown”, a movie that brought her to the limelight.

She started acting in movies as an undergraduate in the university, after her first movie, she went back to school to complete her education, and later went back fully into the Nollywood industry.

The actress has acted in over 100 Nollywood movies, which include ‘Give it Up’, ‘Twilight Sister’, ‘Family Man’, ‘Last Occult’, as well as ‘Ada Mbano’, among others.

She has acted alongside mega stars like Jim Ike, Ramsey Nouah, Emeka Ike, Pete Edochie, Yul Edochie, and a host of others.

Aside from acting, Elendu is a prolific musician with three albums to her credit.

Elendu, in the cause of her acting career, has won a few movie awards.

Some of the awards she has won included ‘ Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the City People Entertainment Awards.’

Others were ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards and ‘Best Actress in a leading Role at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.