Nigerian actress: I can comfortably buy a guy with my money, keep him in my house and control him

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has made a bold financial statement claiming that with the money she has, she can comfortably buy a guy, keep him in her house and control him

Nkechi Blessing made this claim during an Instagram live session with car dealer and mediator, Chidi Mike CMC.

She joined the live session which featured three other people apart from Chidi, with the topic of discussion being on marriage and whether it is compulsory for a woman to get married or not.

According to the movie star, he would be under her total control as she’ll put him in her house and dictate how the relationship should go based on her liking.

Nkechi said: “No be everybody come this life say dem won marry. I can comfortably buy a man with the little change that I have, you dey hear English. I can comfortably buy a guy and put him in my house. I will say sit down there; he will stay until I tell him to move.”