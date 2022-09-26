Nigerian actress: Butt lift boosted my self-esteem

Nigerian actress Zainab Bakare has said she gained more self confidence and esteem since she got a butt lift, a surgical procedure to improve the appearance of the buttocks.

In an interview she said she has no regret for having a butt lift as it has added so many positive things to her life.

“Liposuction has really boosted my self-esteem. Oh yes. It did on a 100 percent. So far, no regrets about going under the knife. I feel nobody will beat me for saying the truth.

“Why should I hide? I don’t have to hide because I am not living my life for people. My man gave me the nod to go ahead with the procedure.

“Now that I have a near-perfect body, more toasters and suitors are coming my way. I have been rejecting them. If you are irresponsible, I can’t stand you!

“I detest a talkative and a proud man. In every situation you find yourself in, you try to manage well. So, I tend to manage myself with the whole situation,”she stated.