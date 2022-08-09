Nigerian film director Biyi Bandele passes on

Film director and writer, Biyi Bandele, has passed on.

His death was announced via a statement signed by his daughter, Temi Bandele.

Bandele, famous for his directing of the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s classic novel Half Of A Yellow Sun, is said to have died on Sunday.

The cause of his death is not yet clear.

He was 54 years old.

“I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” the statement announcing his death said.

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

“We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss.”