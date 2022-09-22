Nigerian movie star Rita Dominic denies having twin

Popular movie star Rita Dominic has debunked reports of welcoming a set of twin.

During midday on Wednesday, reports of the actress welcoming twin with her hubby, Fidelis Anosike in the UK were published.

Many expressed immense joy and felicitated with the couple especially with the film star barely few months after tying the knot with her hubby in a star-studded event.

However, on the film star’s Instagram page, her last post was made six days ago where she shared a throwback photo, wishing her fans, the Zamundans a ‘Happy Throwback Thursday.’

Taking to her Twitter handle on Wednesday night as the reports continue to make waves online, Dominic shared a GIF displaying a surprised look while reading through a publication with the headline, “FAKE NEWS.”

Her post elicited mixed reactions as many took to the comment section to berate the height of misinformation bedeviling the society while others hoped for a real celebration soon.

@alexkayceealex tweeted: “Nawa 4 Naija press oo. So @ritaUdominic never deliver and I have even congratulated her already, choi! Just negodu a whole @pmnewsnigeria. Ok wetin una don gain now. Follow PO footsteps and always verify b4 posting, but una no go hear. Now just check out.”

@JudithSalami said: “A good lie then.”

@warrirebel wrote: “A simple google search would have told Nigerians all they needed to know.”

@lucy_ukuma stated: “Momma we will celebrate you for real soon.”

@DeborahNnadi2 tweeted: “The lie shock me.”

@JoyAigbe4 said: “I knew it.”

@tsloww wrote: “As a twinny that I am, I was about congratulating you o.. But nothing spoil sha, I’ll still drop my congratulations in advance.”

@JosephBai3 stated: “I knew it was fake.”

@Bella_Bassey tweeted: “but I’m seriously wishing you twins baby oooo.”