Nipsey Hussle honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be posthumously honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The late rapper will receive the honour on August 15, which would have marked his 37th birthday.

American strategist Karen Civil carried the news of this honour in a tweet following an announcement by Walk Of Fame.

She wrote, “Nipsey Hussle will receive a Star on the Walk Of Fame on August 15TH (His 37th Birthday) @ 10 am PST.”

Nipsey Hussle will receive a Star on the Walk Of Fame on August 15TH (His 37th Birthday) @ 10am PST 💙 🏁 pic.twitter.com/UFMhboi6F3 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) August 10, 2022

Nipsey will receive the 2,729th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has been proudly hosted by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce since 1960.

Last year, news broke of the late rapper being among the 38 honourees set to have their names included in the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022

Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot at least ten times after telling his attacker there was talk that the assailant was “snitching.”

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist, was killed on March 31 2019.

Days after the killing, Eric Ronald Holder, 29, was arrested in the city of Bellflower, southeast of L.A., by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Enormous crowds had gathered to pay their respects to Hussle as his body was carried from the public funeral at Staples Center to South LA, where he was born and raised. During the funeral, a shooting occurred, leaving one person dead and multiple others injured.