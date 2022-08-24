Nkechi Blessing hits fan for unauthorized filming

Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing has called out a fan who attempted filming her while checking out from an hotel

In a video, she narrated her how the fan saw her trying to drop key to the hotel’s receptionist and began filming her without consent.

Reprimanding the fan, the movie star said courtesy demands him to ask for a picture rather than recording her unnoticed

Nkechi said: “I want you to make me understand something. You saw in a hotel reception trying to stop my key apparently I was checking out and then you brought out your phone to make a video of me. I don’t get, what is the video for? Who are you trying to send the video to. Blogs? And I was alone o.

“Even if I was not alone that I was with a man. Is it any business of yours? You get lock say i no break phone. You get lock say I was in good mood. I for stone the phone on top of your head

“You people don’t mind your business in this Lagos again. You saw coming out of an hotel and you were making a video of me. Courtesy demand you come close to me ask for a picture.”