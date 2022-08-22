Nkechi Blessing: I was never married

Actress Nkechi Blessing has clarified her marital status noting never married to anyone in the past.

She made this claim via her instastory reacting to a TV station that cited her past relationship.

According to the 33-year-old actress, her past open relationship was not synonymous to marriage cause if it were, she would have put in effort to save it.

She maintained that before the death of her mother, she never collected bride price from her relationship with any man.

In May, Nkechi ended her open relationship with Opeyemi Falegan accusing him of living fake life.

Nkechi wrote: “I am going to say this for the very last… I was never married to anybody, my mama no collect my bride pride before she d*e, nobody paid a dime on my head, I was only in an open relationship that everyone tot was marriage, if

“I were to be married I would have done everything to make it work… just today a st*pid TV station still made reference to my past relationship.. Abeg una no dey tire? What the actual F*ck.”