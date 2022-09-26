Nkechi Blessing reacts to backlash of sharing sex toy

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted to the backlash she received for sharing dildo as souvenirs to her guests at her mum’s remembrance.

Recall that the 33-years-old actress said her aim for sharing the toys was to help single ladies.

She said, “I am not trying to say men are scum cos I have a man, but you sometimes need to help yourself for when you don’t have a man, this is my souvenir for the single ladies here, to help yourself.”

The actress sparked a lot of reactions on social media with many condemning and criticizing her for choosing to disrespect her late mum.

In her reaction, Nkechi Blessing stated that the event wasn’t for her mother’s remembrance but for her (Nkechi) birthday.

Recall that the actress’s late mum, Mrs. Gloria Sunday passed away a few days to her birthday.

Nkechi revealed that for her mother’s remembrance, she went to the streets and gave out food and water. She however, said for she held a little party to host a few friends on her mother’s birthday.

She said, “My own mother that gave birth to me died on September 22nd 2021…23rd 2022 I had her quiet remembrance and prayers, went to the streets and gave out food and water, nobody Kuku hear anything…25th was my mother’s birthday hence the cake and a little party to host few friends…not like you all deserve any explanations what I choose to do with my own life… Cus when we dey suffer/hungry I no see any of una… So make all of una try rest.”

“SHALOM, I saw comments of people that have forgotten their parents that are still alive and I couldn’t stop laughing. My dear go back home and take care of your parents Cus na hypocrites all of una be.”