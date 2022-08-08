Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke, wife to divorce over ‘irreconcilable disagreements’

In the recent Nollywod marriage collapse trend, actor Gideon Okeke of Nollywood and his wife Chidera are getting a divorce.

A source close to the pair claims that they plan to dissolve their four-year marriage due to irreconcilable disagreements.

For some time now, there have been rumours that the pair are no more together.

Several stories claim that Okeke and Chidera haven’t had a very friendly connection.

However, the two attended their son’s school birthday party in July together.

In 2018, the traditional marriage of Gideon and Chidera took place and then the following year, the reality TV star turned actor and his wife were married in a white dream ceremony.

2019 saw the birth of Dera and Gideon Okeke’s first child together and in 2021 the pair had their second child.

In 2016, the reality TV star and his ex-partner welcomed their first child.

After participating in Big Brother Naija’s inaugural season, the actor became well-known in 2006.