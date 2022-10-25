Nollywood actor Kunle Afod’s wife announces split

Popular actor Kunle Afod and his wife Desola have parted ways.
Desola announced she walked away from her marriage with Afod on Tuesday via her Instagram page.
The post which she captioned, “Thank you”, reads; “The good news you wanna hear. I left Kunle Afod.”
The duo unfollowed each other on Instagram before the announcement.
Surprisingly, her announcement comes barely 24 hours after she celebrated the thespian on his birthday via an Instagram video.
In the video, seen while driving, Desola prayed for God’s continued blessing on Afod, thanking him for his support and peace of mind he’s given her.
The caption reads: “Happy Birthday Daddy Omiayo, Desire, Imodola, Yiyenitemi. May God bless you on your birthday and always.”
