Nollywood actor reveals he’s still traumatised after robbers invaded his home

In an interview, Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, better known by his stage name Saka, said he is still traumatised by the robbery attack on his apartment in Isheri, a community between Lagos and Ogun state.

The thieves came at 2:50 a.m., and they brought their own equipment to cut the burglar-proof in the house, he said. Each one was armed with a high-tech weapon.

“They stole a laptop, phones and little money available in the house. However, they left us alive, and that is very important to me. The only thing affecting me now is the trauma. As a matter of fact, I don’t like to recall what happened because the more I do that, the more traumatised I feel”, he stated.

The comic actor also insisted that it is the people managing the affairs of the nation that are bad, not the country itself. He said, “I know that Nigeria is a good place if it is led by good people, who have a conscience. If they create an enabling environment for citizens of the country, people will enjoy their lives.

“It is the people that are managing our affairs that are dangerous, not Nigeria as a country”, he revealed.

Oyetoro also noted that the high level of unemployment in the country is one of the reasons for the increase in crimes. He said, “People are hungry. There is poverty all over the place, and there are no jobs. Many artisans have abandoned their trade because business is dull. People who are hungry will be angry. I believe that many of these crimes are a fallout of bad leadership the country is currently experiencing. I pray we get it right one day.”

Oyetoro also added that he would be leaving the neighbourhood where the robbery took place. He said, “I am planning to leave that place because many people now know I live there, and that is not good for me as a public figure”, he said.